Q3 2021 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language)



Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Kay Choi of CJ ENM's IR team. I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking the time out to attend our earnings release session.



Now we will begin the 2021 Q3 Earnings Release Session of CJ ENM. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



Today, we have here with us CEO, Ho-Sung Kang; Deputy President, [Sang Yap Lim]; CFO, Chun Kyu Park; EVP, [Yoo Jin Lee]; Content IP, [Jae Hyung Kim]; and from Content Solutions, Seong-Hak Lee; from Commerce, Ms. Hee-Jae Kim; from Pictures business unit, (inaudible); and from Music, we have Mr. (inaudible). From Studio Dragon, we have CEO Chul Ku Kang and Young Kyu Kim; from TVING, we have Ji-Eul Yang and [Young Han Lee].



First, CEO Ho-Seong Kang will present on the company's medium-term vision and strategy.



Ho-Seong Kang - CJ