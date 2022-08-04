Q2 2022 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2022 second quarter earnings results by CJ ENM. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 second quarter earnings results by CJ ENM.



Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Kay Choi of CJ ENM's IR team. I deeply thank the shareholders and analysts for taking part in our earnings release session despite your busy schedule.



Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Now we will begin our earnings session