Q2 2023 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Kay Choi of CJ ENM's IR team. I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our earnings session.



We will now begin the 2023 Q2 earnings session of CJ ENM. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon this review.



Today, we have with us CFO, Deuk-su Hwang and Heads of different business divisions, including [Mr. Ki Sangho] from Media Platform; Chang-Gun Koo from Film and Drama; [Long-ju Ok] from Music and (inaudible) from Commerce. From Studio Dragon we have [Chong-hul Chang;] and from TVing, we have CEO Choi Ju-hui; from Global Business, we have Steve Chung. And from CJ ENM Studios, we have Yoon Sang Hyun; and also we have our CSO, [Jey-Hyun Kim] with us.



First, the CFO, Deuk-su Hwang, will brief you on our midterm business strategies.



Deuk-su Hwang - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - CFO & Head of the