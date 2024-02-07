Q4 2023 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd - Head of IR



(spoken in Korean)



(interpreted) Good afternoon, this is Kay Choi, Head of IR, and CJ ENM. I would like to express my deep appreciation to all of our analysts joining us at our earnings call despite your busy schedules.



(spoken in Korean)



(interpreted) We will now begin our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call for CJ ENM. Please be advised that the financial results and business performance presented today are unaudited and may be subject to change upon review by an independent auditor.



(spoken in Korean)



So today, we are joined by our CFO, Hwang Deuk Su, and the heads of the respective divisions: Mr. Hong Ki Sung, the Head of Media Platform; Mr. Ko Kyoung Boum, Head of Film and Drama; Mr. Sim Joon Beom, Head of Music; Mr. Park Sung Bae, Head of Commerce; Ms. Kim Jae Hyun, Head Studio Dragon; Ms. Choi Ju-hee, CEO of TVING; Mr. Ha Yong Soo, CEO of CJ ENM Studios; and Mr. Steve Chung, Head of our Global Business.



(spoken in Korean)



We will now begin with a presentation by the CFO on our