Q2 2020 NCSOFT Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of our fiscal year 2020 second quarter earnings results by NCSOFT. This conference will start with the presentation, followed by additional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation by NCSOFT.



Jae-Soo Yoon - Ncsoft Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Yoon Jae-Soo, the CFO of NCSOFT. I would like to first thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in this earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2020. Let me begin my presentation with the second quarter earnings highlights.



With the launch of Lineage 2M, second quarter sales totaled KRW 538.6 billion, an increase of 31% year-over-year. It declined 26% quarter-over-quarter, as the initial excitement surrounding the launch of Lineage 2M is going through the natural process of slowing down and stabilizing. Considering the large-scale updates scheduled for key