Mar 29, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 29, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dawei Li

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Finance Department & Financial Controller

* Renfu Zhang

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - President & Director

* Xuemin Wu

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Huishang Bank Corporation, I would like to welcome all the investors, analysts and our media friends to our 2018 annual result announcement. I want to thank you for your long-term support and attention to Huishang Bank.



First of all, let me introduce to you the executives. We have Mr. Wu Xuemin, the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Zhang Renfu, our President of Huishang Bank; Madam Huang Xiaoyan, Director of Investment; and Madam Zhou Tong, Risk Director; and also, Mr. Li Dawei, our CFO; and Mr. [Lian Baohua], our Board of -- Secretary of the Board.

