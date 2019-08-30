Aug 30, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Aug 30, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Baohua Lian
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Research & Development Department and Secretary to the Board
* Dawei Li
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Financial Accounting Department & Financial Controller
* Xiaoyan Huang
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Asset & Liability Management Department and Director of Investment & Wealth Management
* Xuemin Wu
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - Chairman of the Board
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. On behalf of Huishang Bank, thank you for your coming to our 2019 Interim Results Announcement. I thank you all for your continued support to the company.
First of all, shall I invite -- shall I introduce the management to you? They are Chairman of the Board, Mr. Wu Xuemin; Ms. Huang Xiaoyan, the Investment and Wealth Management
Half Year 2019 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 30, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...