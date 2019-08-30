Aug 30, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Aug 30, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Baohua Lian

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Research & Development Department and Secretary to the Board

* Dawei Li

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Financial Accounting Department & Financial Controller

* Xiaoyan Huang

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - GM of Asset & Liability Management Department and Director of Investment & Wealth Management

* Xuemin Wu

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. On behalf of Huishang Bank, thank you for your coming to our 2019 Interim Results Announcement. I thank you all for your continued support to the company.



First of all, shall I invite -- shall I introduce the management to you? They are Chairman of the Board, Mr. Wu Xuemin; Ms. Huang Xiaoyan, the Investment and Wealth Management