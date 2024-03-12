On March 12, 2024, Identiv Inc (INVE, Financial), a global leader in digital security and identification for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, revealing a record fiscal year with revenues of $116.4 million, a modest 3% increase from the previous year's $112.9 million. This growth was driven by the Identity segment, which contributed $68.1 million, and the Premises segment, which added $48.3 million.

Identiv Inc is a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information. It operates primarily through two segments: the Identity segment, which serves the logical access and cybersecurity market, and the Premises segment, which addresses government and enterprise security needs. The company has a significant presence in the Americas and also operates in Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite the revenue growth, Identiv faced challenges, including an increase in GAAP operating expenses to $47.2 million in FY 2023 from $41.3 million in FY 2022, contributing to a GAAP net loss of ($5.5) million, or ($0.29) per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.07) per share, in the previous year. The company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA also decreased to $2.8 million from $5.4 million in FY 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Identiv reported revenues of $29.0 million, consistent with the same quarter in the previous year. The GAAP net loss for Q4 2023 was ($1.6) million, or ($0.08) per share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per share, in Q4 2022. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $0.9 million, a decrease from $1.7 million in the same period last year.

Identiv's CEO, Steven Humphreys, commented on the results:

“In 2023, we delivered record fiscal year revenue while keeping margins healthy with a consistent focus on delivering disciplined growth. Our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet enabled us to deliver a record quarter for cash flow from operations, while investing to build our foundation for strategic growth.”

The company's financial outlook for the first quarter of 2024 anticipates net revenues in the range of $22 million to $24 million, reflecting expected seasonal trends.

Identiv's balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed $23.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $16.7 million at the end of 2022. Total assets were reported at $109.7 million, while total liabilities stood at $35.5 million, resulting in total stockholders' equity of $74.3 million.

The company's performance reflects its strategic focus on growth and maintaining a strong balance sheet. However, the increased net loss and reduced adjusted EBITDA highlight the challenges Identiv faces in managing expenses and achieving profitability. As Identiv continues to invest in its strategic growth initiatives, including expanding its RFID production capabilities in Thailand, investors will be watching closely to see how these investments translate into financial performance in the coming quarters.

For more detailed financial information and to participate in Identiv's conference call discussing these results, investors and analysts can access the webcast link provided in the earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Identiv Inc for further details.