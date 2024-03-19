On March 8, 2024, Director Jeffrey Hinson executed a sale of 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $100.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $100,600.5.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc is a global entertainment company that promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising. The company is also involved in the management of music artists; and the provision of management services to music artists, actors, and other talent.

According to the data provided, the insider, Jeffrey Hinson, has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,001 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Live Nation Entertainment Inc had a market capitalization of $23.518 billion, with shares trading at $100.5 each. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 78.38, which is above the industry median of 19.44 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value indicates that Live Nation Entertainment Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $100.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $207.01, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.49.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's financials, interested individuals can refer to the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.