President Levesque Sahi of The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) has sold 63,897 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $3.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $238,328.01.

The RealReal Inc is a luxury consignment company that operates an online marketplace for consigned clothing, fine jewelry, watches, fine art, and home decor. It is an authenticated luxury consignment store where consumers can buy and sell products from top designers across a wide range of categories.

Over the past year, Levesque Sahi has sold a total of 151,903 shares of The RealReal Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for The RealReal Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells. The data suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more selling transactions than buying.

On the valuation front, The RealReal Inc's shares were trading at $3.73 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $351.767 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.56, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

