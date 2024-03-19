Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP), a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced that Chief Accounting Officer Todd Fry sold 500 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Todd Fry's transaction involved selling the shares at a price of $233.5 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $116,750. Over the past year, Todd Fry has sold a total of 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products Inc and has not made any share purchases. The insider transaction history for Installed Building Products Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Installed Building Products Inc's shares were trading at $233.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.821 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.93, which is above the industry median of 10.39 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Installed Building Products Inc's stock appears to be significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value. With a share price of $233.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $142.93, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.63, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Installed Building Products Inc specializes in the installation of a variety of building products, including insulation, waterproofing, fireproofing, and garage doors for residential and commercial customers. The company operates across the United States, providing installation services to builders, homeowners, and commercial contractors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.