Senior Vice President Thomas Michaud has sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.26 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,887,739.46. Stifel Financial Corp is a financial services holding company that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly-owned subsidiaries. Its primary broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, is a full-service retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. Over the past year, Thomas Michaud has sold a total of 84,457 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Stifel Financial Corp shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells recorded. The market capitalization of Stifel Financial Corp stands at $7.635 billion, with the stock trading at $74.26 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 17.36, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 18.07 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $74.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $65.92, Stifel Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate provides an additional reference point for investors considering the stock's valuation. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how company executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market conditions and the company's financial performance when making investment decisions.

