Airbnb Inc (ABNB) CTO Aristotle Balogh Sells 72,976 Shares

Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), the online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc, sold 72,976 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 334,576 shares of Airbnb Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 126 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were trading at $167, giving the company a market capitalization of $106.312 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.02, which is above the industry median of 20.65 but below the historical median for Airbnb Inc. The stock's valuation, as measured by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, was 1.02, indicating that Airbnb Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus's GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Airbnb Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

