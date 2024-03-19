UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), a diversified health care company that offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services, has reported an insider sell transaction. Erin Mcsweeney, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, sold 1,236 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $483.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $597,664.28. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc has been adjusted as per the latest filing documentation. Over the past year, Erin Mcsweeney has sold a total of 9,187 shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. The market capitalization of UnitedHealth Group Inc stands at $451.148 billion, reflecting the scale and significance of the company within the healthcare industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 20.53, which is above the industry median of 18.59 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc's shares were trading at $483.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock has a GuruFocus Value of $602.05, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This suggests that UnitedHealth Group Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares may be influenced by personal financial planning or portfolio management strategies and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, considering such actions alongside broader market and company-specific analyses.

