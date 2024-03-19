Insider Sell: EVP & Chief People Officer Erin Mcsweeney Sells Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), a diversified health care company that offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services, has reported an insider sell transaction. Erin Mcsweeney, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, sold 1,236 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $483.48 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $597,664.28. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc has been adjusted as per the latest filing documentation. Over the past year, Erin Mcsweeney has sold a total of 9,187 shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. 1767672313228193792.png The market capitalization of UnitedHealth Group Inc stands at $451.148 billion, reflecting the scale and significance of the company within the healthcare industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 20.53, which is above the industry median of 18.59 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1767672328931667968.png In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc's shares were trading at $483.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock has a GuruFocus Value of $602.05, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This suggests that UnitedHealth Group Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares may be influenced by personal financial planning or portfolio management strategies and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, considering such actions alongside broader market and company-specific analyses.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.