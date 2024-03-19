Bradley Barber, CEO of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial), sold 1,900 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.41 per share, resulting in a total value of $114,779.

H&E Equipment Services Inc is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company that operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company focuses on heavy construction and industrial equipment rental, sales, and services. It provides a comprehensive range of equipment including earthmoving, material handling, aerial lifts, and general construction equipment. H&E Equipment Services Inc serves a diverse set of end markets, including construction, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,900 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

On the valuation front, H&E Equipment Services Inc's shares were trading at $60.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.093 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.30, which is lower than the industry median of 17.705 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, with a GF Value of $50.19, indicating that H&E Equipment Services Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by CEO Bradley Barber may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including the company's financial health, market conditions, and broader economic indicators, before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.