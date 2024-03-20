ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Advances in Clinical Programs and Strengthened Cash Position Highlighted

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Financial Position: ORIC ended 2023 with $235.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, bolstered by $210 million from private placements.
  • R&D Investments: R&D expenses increased to $85.2 million for the year, reflecting advancement in product candidates and discovery programs.
  • G&A Expenses: G&A expenses rose modestly to $25.6 million for the full year due to higher personnel costs.
  • Clinical Progress: Positive initial data from ORIC-114, ORIC-944, and ORIC-533 trials suggest potential as best-in-class cancer therapeutics.
  • Future Outlook: Cash and investments expected to fund operations into late 2026, with multiple clinical milestones planned through the first half of 2025.
On March 11, 2024, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2023, along with updates on its operational progress. ORIC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing therapies to overcome resistance mechanisms in cancer, with a pipeline that includes ORIC-944, ORIC-114, and ORIC-533.

Financial Highlights and Clinical Advancements

ORIC reported a strengthened cash position with $235.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2023. This financial stability is expected to support the company's operating plan into late 2026, thanks to $210 million raised through two private placement financings. Research and development (R&D) expenses for the year increased by $23.5 million to $85.2 million, reflecting the company's investment in advancing its product candidates and discovery programs. General and administrative (G&A) expenses also saw a rise to $25.6 million for the year, primarily due to higher personnel costs.

Dr. Jacob M. Chacko, president and CEO of ORIC, highlighted the significant progress made with positive data readouts from their clinical programs. The company is gearing up for multiple clinical milestones through the first half of 2025, with plans to initiate registrational studies for ORIC-114 and ORIC-944 in the second half of 2025.

“We’ve made significant progress over the past year as we presented initial positive data readouts across our three clinical programs, ORIC-114, ORIC-944 and ORIC-533, demonstrating their potential as best-in-class cancer therapeutics,” said Jacob M. Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer.

Operational Updates and Future Plans

ORIC's clinical programs have shown promise, with ORIC-114 demonstrating a best-in-class profile in heavily pretreated patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). ORIC-944, targeting metastatic prostate cancer, has also shown potential as a best-in-class therapeutic. The company expects to initiate a combination study of ORIC-944 with AR inhibitors in the first half of 2024. ORIC-533, aimed at treating multiple myeloma, has shown preliminary evidence of clinical activity and a clean safety profile.

The company's discovery pipeline continues to make strides, with preclinical data confirming the therapeutic potential of selective PLK4 inhibitors for breast cancers. ORIC-613, a novel PLK4 inhibitor, is progressing through IND-enabling studies.

Comprehensive Financial Tables

The financial results reveal a detailed picture of ORIC's fiscal health and strategic investments in research and development. The company's commitment to advancing its clinical programs is evident in the increased R&D expenses, while the G&A expenses reflect the necessary administrative support for its growth. The balance sheet and statements of operations provide a transparent view of ORIC's financial position and operational expenses, underscoring the company's prudent financial management and strategic focus on its clinical pipeline.

With a robust cash position and promising clinical data, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC, Financial) is poised for continued progress in the development of innovative cancer treatments. The company's strategic investments and operational updates underscore its commitment to addressing therapeutic resistance in cancer, offering a beacon of hope for patients and value for investors.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

