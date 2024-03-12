Q4 2023 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Today's call will be chaired by James Chen, President of CTBC Holding; Rachel Kao, Spokesperson of CTBC Holding; Megan Hsu, CFO of CTBC Holding; and Pai-Hung Yeh, CSO of Taiwan Life; and Justine Shen, Head of IR, CTBC Holding.



Jia-wen Chen - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & President



Dear investors and analysts, good afternoon. Welcome to CTBC's Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Q4 to Taiwan's Life companies was not good due to [NTD] appreciation and dividend distribution was over in Q3. So Taiwan Life had a loss of TWD 2.1 billion in Q4. So Holding's profit in Q4 was TWD 7.5 billion, much less than Q3. But if we look at the whole year, CTBC Holding net profit was TWD 56.1 billion, a growth of 79% Y-o-Y. EPS was TWD 2.82, ROE was 14.6%, which is probably the best among all the financial order holding tiers, TWD 2 billion out of it comes from P&C loss credit. If we use it -- if we look at it