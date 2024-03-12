Q4 2023 Kongsberg Automotive ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Mads Langaard - Kongsberg Automotive ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Kongsberg Automotive Q4 presentation. My name is Mads Langaard, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. With me today, I have our President and CEO, Linda Nyquist-Evenrud; and CFO, Frank Heffter.



Linda, please take it from here.



Linda Nyquist-Evenrud - Kongsberg Automotive ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Mads. I'm pleased to take you through our Q4 results in today's call. Together with our CFO, Frank Heffter, as Mads mentioned as well.



So let's move to the next slide and the executive summary. Starting then with the summary in Q4 on our revenues in Q4, we were fairly stable compared to Q4 last year and ended at EUR211 million. Though, a constant currency rates, revenues amounted to EUR220 million, which is an increase of EUR4.7 million year over year. This was primarily driven by the positive developments in the commercial vehicles market in China and in Europe.



Our adjusted EBIT came in at EUR5 million, a reduction of EUR6