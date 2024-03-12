Full Year 2023 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Willome - Synthomer PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full-year results presentation. It's great to see you here at the Royal Society of Chemistry in London, with many others joining online. As usual, I'm here with Lily, our CFO; and Faisal, Head, Investor Relations. And we look forward to answering your questions.



At the end, I will provide an overview of our performance and the significant steps that we have taken this year to safeguard, strengthen and refocus the business really will then walk through the numbers in more detail before I come back to show how we are making good and differentiated progress in each of the divisions and how that underpins our confidence for the future.



Starting with performance. And as you are well aware, market conditions have been amongst the most challenging in decades, both for Synthomer and the wider industry. A prolonged period of depressed demand meant that our volumes declined by 10% in the year albeit at a slower rate in the second half, total revenues were 15% lower at GBP2 billion as we