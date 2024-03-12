Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, all, and thank you all for joining. I would like to welcome you all to the TI Fluid Systems full-year 2023 results call. My name is Precor, and I will be your moderator for today. (Operator instructions)
And now, I would like to pass the conference over to your host, Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems to begin. Mr. Hans, please go ahead.
Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems PLC - CEO, President
Well, good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to TI Fluid Systems 2023 full-year results presentation. I am Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems; and I am here today with our CFO, Alexander De Bock.
I will take the disclaimer on slide 2 as read and skip to the agenda on slide 3. So today's agenda will start with the key highlights of the year, which I will walk you through. Alexander will take you through the Group's financial performance and our 2024 outlook. I will then update you on the strategic progress and business development. And as usual, we will provide an opportunity
Full Year 2023 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...