Mar 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the International Game Technology plc Q4 '23 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Jim Hurley, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jim Hurley - International Game Technology PLC - SVP of IR



Thank you, Sarah, and thank you all for joining us on IGT's Q4 and full year 2023 conference call, which is hosted by Vince Sadusky, Chief Executive Officer, and Max Chiara, our Chief Financial Officer. After some prepared remarks, Vince and Max will be available for your questions.



During today's call, we will be making some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements the principal risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are detailed in our latest earnings release and in our SEC filings.



During this call,