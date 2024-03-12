Q3 2024 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - SVP of IR & Business Development



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results for our third quarter ended January 31, 2024, I'm Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.