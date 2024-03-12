Q4 2023 Bioventus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Dave Crawford - Bioventus Inc - VP, IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Betsy, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Bioventus 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call. With me this morning are Rob Claypoole, CEO; and Mark Singleton, Senior Vice President and CFO. Rob will begin his remarks with his initial impressions and learning since joining as CEO and then lay out our priorities for 2024. Mark will provide detail of our fourth quarter and full year results and outline our 2024 financial guidance. We will finish the call with Q&A. The presentation for today's call is available in the Investors section of our website, bioventus.com.



But before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today contain