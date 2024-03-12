Q4 2023 IHS Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Colby Synesael - IHS Holding Ltd - Senior Vice President - Communications



Thank you, operator. Thanks also to everyone for joining the call today. I am Colby Synesael, the EVP of Communications here at IHS. With me today are Sam Darwish, our Chairman and CEO; Steve Howden, our CFO. This morning, we filed our annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31st, 2023, with the SEC, which can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. Initiative related earnings release and presentation of the consolidated results of IHS Holding Limited, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IHF and which comprises the entirety of the Group's operations.



Before we discuss the results, I would like to draw your attention to the