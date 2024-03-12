Q4 2023 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Heritage Insurance Holdings' conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirk Lusk, Heritage Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Kirk Lusk - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We invite you to visit the Investors section of our website, investors.heritagepci.com, where the earnings release and our earnings call will be archived. These materials are available for replay or review at your convenience.



Today's call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management's current expectations and subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. In our earnings press release and our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations.



Our statements are as of today, and we have no obligation to update any