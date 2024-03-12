Mar 12, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker, host, Tripp Sullivan. Please go ahead.



Tripp Sullivan - SCR Partners, LLC - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to the Chicago Atlantic Real Estate finance conference call to review the company's results for the fourth quarter of 2023. On the call today would be John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman; Tony Cappell, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Peter Sack, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Silverman, Chief Financial Officer.



Our results were released this morning in our earnings press release. This can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with out supplemental filed with the SEC. A live audio webcast of this call is being made available today. For those who listen to the replay of this webcast, we remind you that the remarks made herein or as of today, March 12, 2024