Mar 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Mahle Metal's conference call to discuss the earnings for the fourth quarter 2023. This conference call is being recorded and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. The presentation is also available for download. Please note that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation. We'll then begin the Q&A session when further instructions will be provided.



Before moving on, I'd like to emphasize that the forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Mahel Metal Leve management rely on current information available to the Company. Forward looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors, analysts and the general public should take into account that events related to the macroeconomic environment. The sector and other factors could lead to results that will materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements today.



In this conference