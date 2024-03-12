Q4 2023 Monroe Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Monroe Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I would like to take a moment to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call today may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our goals, strategies, beliefs, future potential operating results and cash flows.



Although we believe these statements are reasonable based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections as of today, March 12, 2024. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Further, time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay or listening.



Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks, uncertainty or other factors, including but not limited to, the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Monroe Capital takes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.



I will now turn the conference call over to Ted Koenig, Chief Executive Officer of Monro Capital Corp.



