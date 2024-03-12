Q4 2023 ICAD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the ICON Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode and a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded and I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jeremy Bennett. Sir, the floor is yours.



Jeremy Bennett - ICAD Inc - VP of Marketing



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Eyetech's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Dana Brown, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Blomquist, our Chief Financial Officer. Before turning the call over to Dana, I would like to remind everyone that we'll be making forward-looking statements on the call today. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.