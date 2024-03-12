Q4 2023 MaxCyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MaxCyte fourth quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Sean Menarguez, Senior Director of Innovation and Business Development. Please go ahead.



Sean Menarguez - MaxCyte, Inc. - Senior Director of Innovation and Business Development



Well, thank you and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Sean Menarguez, and I'm the Senior Director of Innovation & Business Development here at MAX site. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. On the call from that site, we have Maher Masoud, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Douglas J. Swirsky, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Max that released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I need to read the following statement Statements or