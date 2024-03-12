Q4 2023 Energy Vault Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Energy Vault's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bernie Colson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Bernie Colson - Energy Vault Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello and welcome to Energy Vault's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call. As a reminder, Energy Vault's fourth quarter earnings press release and presentation is available now on our Investor website, and we will be referring to the presentation during this call. A replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website. This call is now being recorded.



If you object in any way, please disconnect now. Please note that Energy Vault's earnings release and this call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are only estimates and may differ