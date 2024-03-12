Q4 2023 Nature's Sunshine Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

No, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Nature's Sunshine financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023. Joining us today are Nature's Sunshine, CEO Terrence Moorehead, CFO, Jean Shane Jones, and General Counsel, Nathan Brower. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for analyst questions.



Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Brower as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements made.



Nathan G. Brower Nature's Sunshine Products - Inc. - General Counsel



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. I'd like to remind everyone that this call is available for replay via telephonic dial-in through March 26th and via a live webcast that will be posted in the