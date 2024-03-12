Q4 2023 Aware Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Matt Glover - Gateway Group, Inc. - IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Aware's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. Joining us today is the company's CEO and President, Robert Eckel; Principal Financial Officer, David Traverse; and CRO, Craig Herman. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for questions. (Event Instructions)



Before we begin today's call, I'd like to remind everyone that the presentation today contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of Aware's management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Listeners should please take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that is included at the end of today's press release. This paragraph emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks inherent in forward-looking statements that management will be making today.



Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These results and uncertainties are also outlined in