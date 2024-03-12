Q4 2023 Clover Health Investments Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and welcome to the Clover Health fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ryan Schmidt, Investor Relations for Clover Health. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan Schmidt - Clover Health Investments Corp - IR Contact Officer



Good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on our call today to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results are Andrew Toy, Clover Health's Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Ronan, the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. You can find today's press release and the accompanying supplemental slides in the Investor Events and Presentations section of our website at investors.cloverhealth.com. This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Clover Health website.



I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and