Q4 2023 Allbirds Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Christine Greany - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joey Zwillinger, CEO; Joe Vernachio, COO; and Annie Mitchell, CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations. 2024 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds, strategic transformation plan and related planned efforts go to market strategy plans, transitions to a distributor model in certain international markets, anticipated distributor model