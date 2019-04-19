Q1 2019 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Junghoon Lee, Head of the IR Team of Hana Financial Group. I would like to thank all the shareholders and analysts and other market participants who're taking part in today's event through phone or via internet. And we'll now begin the 2019 Q1 earnings presentation.



First, let me introduce the members of the senior management with us today. First, from Hana Financial Group, CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, is with us; and CRO, Hyosang Hwang is also with us. Next, from KEB Hana Bank, Hu-Seung Lee, Senior Executive Vice President, in charge of the Planning and Management Group; [Seung-Lyul Lee], our Deputy President of Hana Financial Investment Management and Planning Group, is with us. Finally, from Hana Card, the Division Head, Mr. [Chong Tek Kwang], from Management Support Division is with us.



Today, we'll first hear the presentation from CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, and then we'll proceed to Q&A session hearing the phone calls.



We now invite CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, to present the 2019 Q1 Hana Financial