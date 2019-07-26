Jul 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team
Good afternoon, everyone. I am Junghoon Lee, Head of the IR team of Hana Financial Group. I'd like to thank all the shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part in today's event through phone or via the internet. Let me now begin the 2019 first half earnings presentation.
So first let me introduce the members of the senior management here with us today. From Hana Financial Group, CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee; and CRO, Hyosang Hwang are here with us. Next are from KEB Hana Bank, Hu-Seung Lee, Senior Executive VP, in charge of Planning Management Group; and Sang-Hun Lee, Executive President in charge of Business Planning Group from Hana Financial Investment are here with us. Finally, from Hana Card, Division Head, Kwon Tae-Gyun, from the Management Support Division is with us today.
Today, we will first hear the earnings presentation from our CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, and then proceed to your Q&A session through the telephone. We will now invite CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, to present the 2019 first half Hana Financial Group
Q2 2019 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...