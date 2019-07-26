Q2 2019 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Junghoon Lee, Head of the IR team of Hana Financial Group. I'd like to thank all the shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part in today's event through phone or via the internet. Let me now begin the 2019 first half earnings presentation.



So first let me introduce the members of the senior management here with us today. From Hana Financial Group, CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee; and CRO, Hyosang Hwang are here with us. Next are from KEB Hana Bank, Hu-Seung Lee, Senior Executive VP, in charge of Planning Management Group; and Sang-Hun Lee, Executive President in charge of Business Planning Group from Hana Financial Investment are here with us. Finally, from Hana Card, Division Head, Kwon Tae-Gyun, from the Management Support Division is with us today.



Today, we will first hear the earnings presentation from our CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, and then proceed to your Q&A session through the telephone. We will now invite CFO, Seung-Iyuk Lee, to present the 2019 first half Hana Financial Group