Q3 2019 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Thank you for taking part in the Hana Financial Group Business Results Presentation. I am Lee Junghoon, the IR team General Manager of Hana Financial Group. I express my appreciation to all those shareholders, analysts and other market participants for joining in via the phone or the Internet despite your busy schedules.



I would like to introduce our executives for the 2019 Q3 Hana Financial Group Earnings Release. We have here with us from Hana Financial Group, our CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul; and our CRO and Deputy President, Hwang Hyo-Sang. Next, from KEB Hana Bank, SEVP Lee Hu-Seung is here with us; and from Hana Financial Investment, Deputy President Lee Sang-Hun is here with us. From Hana Card, Division Head of Management Strategy, Kwon Tae-Gyun is here with us.



I will invite our CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul, to deliver the earnings presentation and then engage in a Q&A session via the phone. From now on, our CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul, will deliver the business results for Q3 of