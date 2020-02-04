Q4 2019 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Greetings to all participants in the Hana Financial Group business results presentation.



I am Lee Junghoon, the Head of IR at Hana Financial Group. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all shareholders, analysts and other market participants who are joining us via phone and the Internet despite your busy schedules.



We're now going to begin the 2019 business results presentation. I would like to introduce our group executives who are here with us today. First, from Hana Financial Group, Group CEO and Deputy President Lee Seung-Iyul is here with us. And we also have with us Hwang Hyo-Sang, who is our CRO and Deputy President. Next, from Hana Bank, we have Senior Executive VP of Planning and Management Group [Lee Hoo-seung]. From Hana Financial Investment, Deputy President of Management Planning Group [Lee Sang-hoon] is here with us. Last but not least, from Hana Card, we have Management Strategy Division Head [Kim Tae Hung]. We will first hear from our CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul, regarding the business