Q1 2020 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Greetings to everyone taking part in Hana Financial Group's business results presentation. I am Lee Junghoon, the IR Team Leader of Hana Financial Group. Thank you to all shareholders, analysts and other market participants joining our earnings call via the phone or the internet despite your busy schedules. Let us now begin the 2020 Q1 business results presentation.



I would like to introduce our group's management who are here for today's earnings release. First, from Hana Financial Group, we have our CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul; CRO and Deputy President, Hwang Hyo-Sang, is also here with us. From Hana Bank, SEVP, Lee Hu-Seung, from Planning and Management Group is here with us. And from Hana Financial Investment, Deputy President, Lee Sang-Hoon of Management and Planning Group is here with us. From Hana Card, Division Head of Management Strategy Division, Kim Tae-Young is here with us.



We will first hear the earnings result from CFO and Deputy President, Lee Seung-Iyul, and then have a Q&A session via phone.

