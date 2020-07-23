Q2 2020 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Lee Junghoon, Head of IR from Hana Financial Group. I'd like to thank shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part via phone or Internet in today's event despite your busy schedules.



We'll now begin the 2020 first half Hana Financial Group's earnings presentation. First, let me introduce the members of our senior management joining us today. From Hana Financial Group, the new CFO, Lee Hoo-Seung, is with us; our CRO, Hwang Hyo-Sang; and our CSO, Ahn Seun-Jong, are here with us.



Next from Hana Bank, the Vice President Lee Seung-Yeol from the Business Strategy Group is here. From Hana Financial Investment, Vice President Lee Sang-hoon is with us. Finally, from Hana Card, Managing Director Kim Tae-Young from Business Planning Division is with us.



First, we will invite CFO, Lee Hoo-Seung, for a presentation of the business results. And afterwards, we will hold a Q&A session via phone.



We will now commence the 2020 first half earnings presentation of Hana