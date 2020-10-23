Q3 2020 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Lee Junghoon, Head of IR at Hana Financial Group. We'd like to thank shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part via phone or Internet in today's event despite your busy schedule.



We'll now begin 2020 Q3 Hana Financial Group's earnings presentation. First, let me introduce the members of our senior management joining us today.



First, from Hana Financial Group, our CFO, Lee Hoo-Seung, is with us; our CRO, Hwang Hyo-Sang; and our CSO, Ahn Seun-Jong, are here with us.



Next, from Hana Bank, our Vice President, Lee Seung-Yeol from the Business Strategy Group is here. From Hana Financial Investment, Vice President, Lee Sang-hoon is with us. Finally, from Hana Card, Managing Director, Kim Tae-Young, from Business Planning Division is with us.



First, we will invite our CFO, Lee Hoo-Seung, for our presentation of the business results and afterwards, hold a Q&A session via phone.



We'll now commence the 2020 Q3 earnings presentation of Hana Financial