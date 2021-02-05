Q4 2020 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Greetings to everyone for participating in Hana Financial Group's earnings presentation. I am Lee Junghoon, IR team leader of Hana Financial Group. Thank you all to shareholders, analysts and market participants who are here despite your busy schedules via phone or the Internet.



We will now begin the 2020 annual business results presentation. I would like to introduce our CFO, Lee Hoo-seung, as well as management from our major subsidiaries in finance, risk and strategy here -- who are here with us. And we will first hear a presentation regarding Hana Financial Group's 2020 annual business results and then engage in a Q&A session.



Now we will hear the Hana Financial Group 2020 annual business results from our CFO, Lee Hoo-seung.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Greetings to all investors and those in the capital market who is interested in Hana Financial Group, research analysts, and the journalists in finance who are here with us.