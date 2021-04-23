Q1 2021 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in the earnings presentation of Hana Financial Group. I am Junghoon Lee, Head of IR. I would like to thank our shareholders, analysts and other market participants in part via phone or the Internet for your attendance today.



We now begin the earnings presentation of Q1 2021. We have with us today our group CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, and the senior management members of the group and the key subsidiaries responsible for finance, risk and strategy. Today, we'll first give a presentation on our business results. And afterwards, We will hold the Q&A session via the phone.



And now we will invite our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, to deliver the presentation on 2021 Q1 business results.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Good afternoon, investors, research analysts, capital market participants and journalists. Thank you all for your interest in Hana Financial Group. Nice to meet you all.



I am Lee Hoo