Q2 2021 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Junghoon Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in Hana Financial Group's earnings presentation. I am Junghoon Lee, Head of IR. I'd like to thank the shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking time out of their busy schedule to participate in today's earnings release via phone or the Internet. We now begin the 2021 first half earnings presentation. We have with us today the Group CFO, Hoo-seung Lee; and senior management members responsible for finance, risk and strategy from the group and the major subsidiaries. Today, we will first give a presentation on the group's business results and then hold a Q&A session via phone.



We will now invite our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, for a presentation on the 2021 first half business results of Hana Financial Group.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Good afternoon, investors, capital market participants, research analysts and financial news journalists. Good afternoon. I am Hoo-seung