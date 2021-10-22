Oct 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] For today's earnings release, we have with us, the group CFO, Hoo-seung Lee; and the senior management members of key subsidiaries.
Today, we will first walk you through the business results of the group and then proceed to a Q&A session via phone.
Now we will invite our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, for the 2021 Q3 business results presentation.
Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO
[Interpreted] Good afternoon, investors, research analysts, finance journalists and capital market participants. We thank you for your interest in Hana Financial Group.
I am Hoo-seung Lee, the CFO of the Hana Financial Group. With the advent of the chili fall weather, we find ourselves in the last quarter of this year. I'm pleased to be able to greet you with healthy business results that are in keeping with the market expectations in this season of bounty and harvest. It is already Friday. I hope all of you will be able to enjoy the beautiful autumn colors over the weekend.
I will now walk
Q3 2021 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...