Q3 2021 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, investors, research analysts, finance journalists and capital market participants. We thank you for your interest in Hana Financial Group.



I am Hoo-seung Lee, the CFO of the Hana Financial Group. With the advent of the chili fall weather, we find ourselves in the last quarter of this year. I'm pleased to be able to greet you with healthy business results that are in keeping with the market expectations in this season of bounty and harvest. It is already Friday. I hope all of you will be able to enjoy the beautiful autumn colors over the weekend.



I will now walk