Q4 2021 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us at the Hana Financial earnings presentation. I am (inaudible) Kim, Head of the Finance and Planning team at Hana Financial Group. I would like to thank shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part in today's event via phone or through the internet despite your busy schedules. We will now begin the 2021 full year earnings presentation.



Today, we have with us Hana Bank's CFO, Vice President Hoo-Seung and senior management members from the group and subsidiaries responsible for finance, risk, strategy and digital operations. We will first begin with the presentation of our business results and then hold a Q&A session, CFO. We now invite our CFO, Hoo-Seung, for the Hana Financial Group's 2021 full year earnings presentation.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Hoo-Seung, CFO of Hana Bank. So I am standing instead of the Group CFO, and I will be walking you through