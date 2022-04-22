Q1 2022 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

We'll now begin the 2022 Q1 earnings presentation. For today's presentation, we have with us our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, and also other members of the senior management. Today, we will first have the presentation of our business results, followed by a Q&A session via phone.



Our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, will now begin the presentation on the business results of 2022 Q1.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



Good afternoon to all the capital market participants, research analysts and financial news journalists. Thank you for your interest in our Hana Financial Group. As [he himself] has introduced, [GH Park] is the new head of a Hana Financial Group's IR Team. His predecessor, Jay Lee, has over the course of the past 10 years, built a very close working relationship with shareholders, investors as well as market experts.



So we also have very high hopes for GH Park as well. As you are well aware, GH Park has worked at the Hana Financial Group's IR team for a very long time and