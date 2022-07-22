Q2 2022 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

G.H. Park - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the earnings presentation of Hana Financial Group. I am G.H. Park, Head of IR. I'd like to thank our shareholders, analysts and other market participants for taking part in today's earnings call via phone and the Internet. And despite the busy schedule, we will now begin the 2022 first half earnings presentation.



For today's presentation, we have with us the Group CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, and other members of the senior management from the group and the subsidiaries. Lee will first give a presentation on the business results of the group and then proceed to a Q&A via phone.



Now we will invite our CFO, Hoo-seung Lee, for the Hana Financial Group's earnings presentation for the first half of 2022.



Hoo-seung Lee - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, investors and capital market participants, who will have a deep interest in Hana Financial Group, research analysts and financial