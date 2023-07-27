Q2 2023 Hana Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

G.H. Park - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Head of IR Team



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining the earnings conference call of Hana Financial Group. I am Guenhoon Park, Head of IR at Hana Financial Group. I thank everyone, including shareholders, analysts and other market participants for joining us via the call line or Internet, and now we will start the 2023 first half earnings call.



Today, CFO, Jongmoo Park of Hana Financial Group is present together with other key executives of the Hana Financial Group and subsidiaries. We will start with a presentation on business results followed by a Q&A session conducted over the call line.



Now CFO, Jongmoo Park, will take you through the first half business results of Hana Financial Group.



Jongmoo Park - Hana Financial Group Inc. - Internal Accounting Manager, Executive VP & CFO



Good afternoon. This is Jongmoo Park, CFO of Hana Financial Group. Once again, I would like to thank all the analysts, shareholders and investors for joining us for today's earnings call. Now before going into our